AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he may have the state attorney general challenge a 40-year-old supreme court ruling that requires states to provide public education to all children regardless of their legal status in the U.S. He says the times are different and expenses are higher than when this ruling first came down, but others disagree with his assessment and contend immigrants contribute to the Texas economy every day.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO