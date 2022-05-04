ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Saquon Barkley was in awe of Giants' first-round pick: 'Oh my God, who is that?'

By John Healy
 4 days ago

Saquon Barkley certainly seems happy with how the Giants’ draft went, especially one particular pick.

That would be Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

The Giants running back gushed over the team’s new addition to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on Tuesday, saying he was taken aback when he first saw Neal in person prior to the draft.

“Evan Neal, he’s a physical specimen,” Barkley said. “He came for the draft top 30 visit. All the draft people kinda were by my locker. He was there and I was like, oh my God, who is that?

“I saw him and was like, I would not be mad if we would pick him up.”

Indeed, the Giants were able to take Neal with the seventh overall pick in the draft, two picks after taking Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall — addressing two very important needs on both ends of the ball.

“I didn’t know he was gonna drop that far, but great,” Barkley told Leonard. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”

For good reason, too.

Neal will be playing opposite fellow first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who made strides at left tackle last season.

That bolsters an offensive line that will be paving the paths for Barkley, who has struggled to recapture the magic from his rookie season when he rushed for more than 1,300 yards.

“I’m excited, especially selfishly as a running back,” Barkley added. “When you get a 6-7, 350-poud lineman heling you out — but not just myself, the quarterback, too, and our offense in general.”

