ABINGTON HEIGHTS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

The four teams that are positioned to host quarterfinal games in the District 2 Class 5A softball playoffs have won all 41 games they have played against outside competition.

And, when they get together, Abington Heights has proven to be the best of the strong group.

By going 11-0 through games of May 2, including 7-0 in Lackawanna League play, the Comets find themselves on top of the standings in Lackawanna Division 1 and the race for the top seed in the district Class 5A playoffs.

Abington Heights and fellow Class 5A team Pittston Area, the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 leader, have the only unbeaten records in District 2 softball. They are followed in the district power ratings races by Lackawanna Division 2 leader North Pocono and defending Class 5A champion West Scranton, a pair of one-loss teams that have suffered their only defeats at the hands of Abington Heights.

The Lackawanna Division 1 title is likely to come down to the May 11 West Scranton at Abington Heights game. As of the start of play on May 3, the Comets have a margin for error because of their earlier win over the Lady Invaders.

Freshman pitcher/first baseman Lauren Stalica has been the leading hitter in a potent lineup along with throwing the most innings.

The Comets are batting .412 on the season to average in double figures in runs per game.

Stalica is batting .645 with team-highs of four homers and 20 RBI along with five doubles. She has a 2.10 earned run average while striking out 28 and walking just nine in 33 1/3 innings.

Junior outfielder Bryn Stiles is batting .514 with 16 RBI and the team lead of six doubles.

Junior infielder Marley Serafinko is at .500 while senior shortstop Megan Heard, sophomore infielder Lindsey Tasker and junior outfielder Renee McDonald are all batting better than .400.

Heard is hitting .471 and leads the team with 22 runs scored.

Grace Lorah, who pitched a two-hit shutout against Scranton in the most recent game May 2, has been the most effective pitcher. She has an 0.83 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 12 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

The Comets avenged a 1-0 loss from last year’s district final against West Scranton, a team that went on to the state semifinals.

Abington Heights won two of the three meetings between the teams last season, helping it to the Lackawanna Division 1 title, and won the first meeting of this season, 8-2, at West Scranton April 11.

Stalica did not allow an earned run and was 4-for-4 with a homer, three runs and three RBI against the Lady Invaders. Tasker had a single, double and triple, scored twice and drove in a run.

West Scranton led 2-1 until Abington Heights scored four runs in the fifth and three in the seventh.

The Comets outslugged North Pocono, 15-12, April 27 in another battle of unbeaten teams.

Abington Heights scored multiple runs in every inning and made the most of 16 walks to go along with 10 hits.

Serafinko had a triple and home run while Riley Marshall also homered.

Stalica had five RBI in a 21-6 rout of Delaware Valley in the league opener then six in an 8-2, non-league victory over WVC Division 2 leader Holy Redeemer April 27.

Stalica worked three innings and Lorah two in a combined, five-inning, no-hitter April 21 in a 14-0 rout of Scranton Prep.