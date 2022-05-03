ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto Had Everyone Seeing Triple at Met Gala 2022 With Gucci’s Alessandro Michele & Fredrik Robertsson

By Tara Larson
Jared Leto had us seeing double (and triple) when the “Morbius” actor attended the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night in NYC.

He hit the red carpet matching from head to toe with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. They both wore cream Gucci suits with crystal embellishments and black details. The duo wore matching sunglasses, black leather gloves, pink ties and hair clips. They finished off the twinning look with a red Gucci clutch bag.

Leto and Michele also matched their footwear. They each wore black boots that were barely visible under their trousers. In the past, Leto has been known to wear a stacked-heel boot and statement sneaker on the red carpet.

Many fans and even Met Gala paparazzi mistook another guest for Leto on the red carpet, even though the actor had a double with him. Fredrik Robertsson, editor-in-chief of Stockholm’s Boy Magazine , wore Iris Van Herpen and had some fans convinced it was Leto.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See more Met Gala 2022 red carpet arrivals.

