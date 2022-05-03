ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right’s sway

By JOHN SEEWER Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDxY2_0fS8W5Bd00

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s performance in the state’s primary Tuesday will provide a gauge of just how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of former President Donald Trump.

DeWine, a veteran politician who easily won the state’s top office four years ago, is facing a revolt in some corners of Ohio after enraging the GOP faithful with aggressive stay-at-home mandates, business shutdowns and curfews during the pandemic.

Despite calling himself “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history,” he has lost the backing of some anti-abortion and conservative groups. Still, he remains favored to win the party’s nomination as long as his three far-right challengers, including former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, end up splitting the anti-DeWine vote.

Ohio Democrats face a bigger problem when picking their nominee for governor — they haven’t won a statewide nonjudicial race in nearly 16 years.

Their choice comes down to former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley or former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who would be the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for governor.

Whaley and Cranley, who have a friendship that goes back years, are aligned on many issues. Both have promised to protect abortion rights, promote social justice and fight political corruption.

Cranley wants to legalize marijuana and use the money generated to rebuild the state’s economy. Whaley advocates for expanding access to child care and adding universal preschool.

Whoever emerges will be an underdog against the winner of the four-way Republican primary. Ohio has elected just one Democrat to be governor in the past three decades. Since then, the state has shifted to the right, especially in recent years under Trump’s hold.

The former president did not choose sides in the Republican contest for governor, but his presence remains. Renacci, who had hoped to win his endorsement, has painted DeWine as a moderate who’s out of step with Trump and governed “like a blue-state liberal.”

DeWine has been careful to say he’s still a supporter of Trump’s but without fully embracing him. He also dismissed Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

Conservatives upset with the governor complain that his policies and actions during the pandemic ran counter to what they were hearing from Trump and GOP governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis and South Dakota’s Kristi Noem.

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
WANE 15

Former IU sharpshooter Roth named Blackhawk coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University sharpshooter Matt Roth has a new role in the game of basketball as Roth has been tabbed as the new boys basketball coach at Blackhawk Christian. Roth takes over for Marc Davidson, who was named ‘coach emeritus’ at Blackhawk last month as he continues to battle cancer. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

5 Senate races to watch amid Roe fallout

The issue has the opportunity to shake up several Senate races in particular, as Republicans look to flip the upper chamber after Democrats clinched the narrowest of majorities following two special Senate elections in Georgia in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WANE 15

‘Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass’: Country singer Aaron Watson takes a break from music

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour for his latest album, “Red Bandana.” Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
State
Florida State
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Conservative Party#Abortion Rights#Ap#Gop#Democrats
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy