ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police say person found in barrel at Lake Mead was shot, clothes date to ’70s

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The person found dead in a barrel along the shore of Lake Mead had been shot, and the date of death may be earlier than previously thought, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

The person, believed to be a man, is suspected to have been murdered in the late 1970s or 1980s, investigators said.

Boaters discovered the body around 3 p.m. Sunday. The investigative team with Nexstar’s KLAS first reported the discovery on Sunday afternoon and new details about the discovery Monday .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHOBc_0fS8VxI300
A body was discovered in a barrel on the shore of Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

A photo shared with the team showed what looked like skeletal remains in the barrel, which looked to have been stuck in the mud.

Police said they moved up their timeline due to the victim’s clothing and personal items found in the barrel. Authorities were working with researchers at the University of Nevada Las Vegas to better understand when the barrel may have eroded and how long it would have taken for growth on it.

Dozens of vehicles vandalized at Spartanburg Co. DSS

“The victim’s clothes and shoes were sold at Kmart in the mid-to-late 1970s,” Metro Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police believe the barrel was fully intact when it was dropped into the lake.

The area where the barrel was discovered is near the Hemenway Harbor boat ramp, not far from the Hoover Dam. Crews have had to extend the ramp a half-mile over the past decades to get it closer to the water.

In the 1970s and 1980s, what is now beach would have been several dozen feet underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNbFl_0fS8VxI300
A body was discovered in a barrel on the shore of Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The ongoing severe drought is leading to other discoveries in the lake. Last week, the top of a water intake pipe was visible above the water’s surface as the lake level continues to drop.

The Clark County coroner’s office was working to identify the remains.

Police said they have received many tips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime . Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

NC man arrested in deaths of family members

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said a North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members. News outlets reported Kinston police apprehended 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. in Goldsboro on Thursday night. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse. Police did not know […]
KINSTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Garland: Escaped murder suspect, guard ‘extremely dangerous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives. Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was found in […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Clothing#Police#Violent Crime#Klas#Nexstar#Spartanburg Co#Dss#Kmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Man faces drug charges in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies said Blade Christian Frierson was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession of LSD and dangerous drugs free text. In 2019, The sheriff’s office […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy