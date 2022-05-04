ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown County deputies find body of missing 5-year-old with autism

By Ben Hestad
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhaRU_0fS8VwPK00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 5-year-old girl with autism who went missing in Georgetown County was found late Tuesday night in Black River, according to deputies.

Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a backyard sandbox on Cherokee Drive in the Andrews section of Georgetown, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing a dark pink t-shirt and light pink leggings.

Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Deputies: Man shot 11-year old in Florence County in fight with neighbor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges after an 11-year-old was killed Saturday during an argument between neighbors in Scranton, authorities said. Crandell Corodell Burgess, 27, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, while Montarrio Leverne Graham, 35, has been charged with stalking, trepassing/entering […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD looking for missing 7-year-old, 15-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are looking for two missing children. Police say that the two children are believed to be with their mother, Dominique Smalls. Dmaine Walker, 7, is described to be four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. NCPD says that Serenity Brooks, 15, is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April. Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Teenager dies in car crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy