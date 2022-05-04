Georgetown County deputies find body of missing 5-year-old with autism

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 5-year-old girl with autism who went missing in Georgetown County was found late Tuesday night in Black River, according to deputies.

Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a backyard sandbox on Cherokee Drive in the Andrews section of Georgetown, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing a dark pink t-shirt and light pink leggings.

Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

