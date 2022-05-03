ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

25 flamingos, 1 duck dead after fox attack at Smithsonian National Zoo

By Brittany Ward, Nexstar Media Wire, Makea Luzader
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OV9oS_0fS8UxOg00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — Smithsonian National Zoo staff found something no zookeeper ever wants to find when checking in on the flamingo flock on Monday morning: officials said 25 flamingos and o ne Northern pintail duck were killed after a wild fox broke in.

Staff found the dead flamingos early in the morning on Monday and saw the fox, who escaped, in the outdoor flamingo yards. The surviving flamingos were moved into a barn, and the ducks were moved to a “covered, secure outdoor space.” Three injured flamingos were taken to the zoo’s vet for treatments.

“Devastating. No question,” said Senior Curator Bryan Amaral. “In our business, it’s something that you never want to see. Now that we’ve seen it, we never want to see it again.”

$300 rent increase shocks Knoxville man as rates rise across the US

The statement said that staff had last inspected the outdoor yards on Monday at 2:30 p.m. This inspection did not find any areas of concern, but a new inspection Tuesday morning found a “new softball-sized hole” in the mesh around the yard. This mesh was last replaced in 2017.

They said that the mesh around the yard has been reinforced and live traps and digital camera traps have been set around the yard.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals. The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats,” Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars director for Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a release.

“It’s pretty sad that the animals were supposed to be safe here in their habitat but got attacked by some of the wild animals anyway,” resident Joanna Hwu said.

Indiana woman dies after offshore plastic surgery

The flock previously had 74 birds and has been at the Zoo since the ’70s. The Bird House has been closed to the public due to major renovation. According to the Smithsonian, the median life expectancy is 26 years, but their ‘matriarch’ — who passed away in February of this year — lived until 67.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Pets & Animals
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
natureworldnews.com

‘Mind Altering’ Cat Parasite Infecting Millions of People Around the World Linked to Psychotic Episodes

Although findings are not very consistent nor unambiguous, a common pathogen that infects tens of thousands of individuals has now proven to be associated to schizophrenia and a variety of central nervous system problems. Investigation on 'Mind Altering' Cat Parasites. There are researches that relate the mind-altering virus Toxoplasma T....
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#Duck#Smithsonian National Zoo#Wdvm
WATE

Power outages reported amid severe weather in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee Friday, some power outages have been reported by area utilities agencies. Here’s what we know so far, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, and the Sevier Electrical System, among others. This story will be updated as additional information is made […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

WATE

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy