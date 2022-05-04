ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Bailey Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Winged Collar & Gold Sculptural Dress at Met Gala 2022

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Chloe Bailey, part of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, stepped onto the red carpet in her version of gilded glam on Monday in New York at the 2022 Met Gala.

The R&B singer stole the show in Area SS22 Couture . Bailey was certainly dripping in gold, matching the theme almost to a tee.

The entertainer wore a sculpted, structured gown with an asymmetrical sweetheart neckline that transitioned into two gigantic hip pieces that were also asymmetrical. The skirt cascaded to one side while a side slit traveled up the leg. The high side slit lengthened the star’s figure in a major way. The lining of the dress was also gold, made of a less structured material than the outside.

Around her neck, Bailey wore golden angel wings like a choker with a diamond smack dab in the middle.

To top it all off, Bailey wore silver peep-toe pumps with a strap around the ankle and a chunky platform with 6-inch stiletto heels. The look really makes the singer look statuesque, much like the statues inside the Met except much more golden.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde, and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

