CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had every reason to smile on the first night of the NFL draft. After all, Anarumo's unit was one of the main reasons Bengals season-ticket holders posed for photos with the AFC championship trophy at the team’s draft party last Thursday. Cincinnati forced nine turnovers in the postseason and limited teams to 1.86 points per drive in their improbable run to the Super Bowl, which ended with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO