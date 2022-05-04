Oral antivirals for COVID-19 now widely available at Wisconsin pharmacies

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Despite a slow rollout, oral antivirals for COVID-19 are now widely available in pharmacies across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In December 2021, two oral antiviral medications received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The medications, Paxlovid and Lagevrio (molnupiravir), are proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths for patients, by as much as 88% with Paxlovid.

“These effective treatments are a critically important tool to fight COVID-19 for people who are at high risk for severe illness. We urge everyone to accept these treatments when recommended by their doctors,” Dr. Jonathan Meiman, a DHS Chief Medical Officer, said. “But please remember, these treatments do not replace the need to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to prevent severe illness that may require hospitalization if you get COVID-19.”

Individuals must have a prescription from a healthcare provider or test-to-treat site to get these treatments. To find these medications at a pharmacy or Test-to-Treat site, view the DHS treatments locator map, federal treatment locator, or dial 211.

