ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Oral antivirals for COVID-19 now widely available at Wisconsin pharmacies

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJiXs_0fS8Ss3T00

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Despite a slow rollout, oral antivirals for COVID-19 are now widely available in pharmacies across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In December 2021, two oral antiviral medications received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The medications, Paxlovid and Lagevrio (molnupiravir), are proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths for patients, by as much as 88% with Paxlovid.

“These effective treatments are a critically important tool to fight COVID-19 for people who are at high risk for severe illness. We urge everyone to accept these treatments when recommended by their doctors,” Dr. Jonathan Meiman, a DHS Chief Medical Officer, said. “But please remember, these treatments do not replace the need to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to prevent severe illness that may require hospitalization if you get COVID-19.”

Individuals must have a prescription from a healthcare provider or test-to-treat site to get these treatments. To find these medications at a pharmacy or Test-to-Treat site, view the DHS treatments locator map, federal treatment locator, or dial 211.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD extends masking requirement; district to re-evaluate status every two weeks

MADISON, Wis. — Students will continue to be required to wear masks in Madison school district buildings, according to the latest guidance from Madison Metropolitan School District officials. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement Friday that the district decided to extend its masking precautions because of rising COVID-19 cases in Dane County. The move follows “the unanimous recommendation...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
CBS 58

Wisconsin health officials confirm one child has died due to mysterious new liver disease

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin health officials confirm one child has died in the state after contracting a little-understood liver disease. The CDC is investigating the acute hepatitis, which has been identified in several US states and foreign countries. This acute hepatitis is impacting otherwise healthy children. Hepatitis is a general term indicating liver inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirals#Covid#Pharmacies#Wkbt#Dhs
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIMT

Over 1,000 potentially deadly fentanyl pills seized in southern Minnesota

KASOTA, Minn. – Over 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a search of a storage locker Wednesday in Le Sueur County. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) searched the locker in rural Kasota and found 1,064 Mbox 30 pills. Investigators say the locker is currently rented by Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato. The MRVDTF says it was assisted in the search by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
KASOTA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Recovery Alignment Day aims to help those affected by substance use disorders, fight opioid epidemic

MADISON, Wis. — A local addiction service held events at the Capitol on Tuesday in honor of Wisconsin Recovery Alignment Day. Pharmacy benefits provider Serve You Rx teamed up with the non-profit group Start Healing Now to introduce new overdose aid kits. The kits contain Narcan, information about how to administer the drug in an emergency and other information for those impacted by the opioid epidemic.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy