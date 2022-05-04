ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Kerr Embraces Princess Inspiration in Ethereal White Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

By Jacorey Moon
 4 days ago

Miranda Kerr goes ethereal in white for the Met Gala . The former Victoria’s Secret Angel attended the star-studded event last night in New York City that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She posed on the institution’s historic steps with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

For the outfit, Kerr went bold and selected a silk chiffon ballgown from Oscar de la Renta. The dress had a draped and ruched bodice and a sweetheart-shaped neckline. On the lower half, the skirt also had slight ruching and light pleating along with a billowing hemline that gave her a whimsical princess finish.

Kerr kept her accessories simple and opted for a diamond-encrusted necklace and matching diamond earrings.

Her shoes got covered up by her billowing gown’s hemline, but it’s safe to say that she had on a pair of sandals or pumps that aligned with her extravagant attire.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

