New Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoes Dropped Today

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

Trae Young's newest shoes feature a tie-dye pattern.

Trae Young's season might be over, but the All-Star point guard and Adidas aren't done putting numbers on the board. After months of hype from Hawks fans, hoopers, and sneakerheads alike, the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye' is now available online.

The Adidas Trae Young 1 'Tie-Dye'

The spring-inspired colorway features a tie-dye pattern on the upper, teal laces, and white outsoles. Perfect for any occasion, honestly. You can buy these bad boys online at Eastbay.com in most sizes.

Young's first signature sneaker has not missed when it comes to technology , marketing, or organic moments. Even better for fans, Adidas has flooded the streets with creative colorways that tell stories and pay heartfelt tributes. Add it all up, and you have the best signature sneaker debut in decades.

Not to mention the season which Young enjoyed. Not only did he average career-highs in ten different statistical categories, but he became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

The Adidas Trae Young 2 will be here before we know it. But it's still worth celebrating one of the best hoops shoes we've seen in some time. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Comments / 1

