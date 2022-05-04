Shelby High students celebrate the future for Class of 2022

In the first full assembly of its student body in over two years, Shelby High School celebrated on Monday the plans its seniors have made for their futures.

"I'm so proud of everybody else here. They deserve it," said Paris Jones, a Shelby senior planning to attend North Carolina A&T University to study fashion design.

Jones was among the more than 150 seniors to walk across the stage at Malcom Brown Auditorium as her decision to continue her education announced to and applauded by the rest of the school.

The celebration was part of Decision Day, a national celebration of high school students' commitments to attend college, enter the workforce or join the military.

The day was treated similar to signings of college athletes. Students wore t-shirts showing off their collegiate commitments and, standing in front of a Golden Lion backdrop, signed a banner which will be hung inside the school later this week.

"From the time these seniors were in elementary school there has been a schedule in place for them and a plan for what they would do next. After they graduate in June, they don't have that schedule or that plan anymore," said Shannon Froehlich, senior school counselor. "These students have to write their next chapter on their own. That is what we are here to celebrate today."

For those still undecided about what they plan to do next, Froehlich said Monday was hopefully a chance for them to start thinking harder about the future.

Education news:Cleveland Early College High School students get science lesson from local zinc industry

Inspiring:Born with multiple heart defects, Lawndale teen prepares for graduation

"We are getting to the time where things like college applications and things like that are due. If they want to do that, they really need to get started now," she said.

The Shelby High School Class of 2021 saw a little more than half of its members attend either a two- or four-year college. Another 41% said they went straight to the workforce; 2% of graduates are enlisted in the military.