KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday May 3rd

By Kris Boone
 4 days ago

Cooler across the northern parts of the Concho Valley to the weak cold front that move into the area this morning. The front has stalled out along the Concho Valley so some of the southern counties toward I-10 were still able to get up into the 80s for afternoon highs. Chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening and overnight, with the better chances being into the southern counties. Tonight lows across the region will dip into the mid 60s once again.

Wednesday, better rain chances as the dryline setup reforms and move eastward sparking scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be severe at times with the greatest severe threat staying off to the northeast along the Red River and into parts of Oklahoma. Much of the Concho Valley is in the slight category so a 2 out of 5 on the severe index with large hail and strong winds being the primary concern.

Thursday some lingering showers and storms could develop in the afternoon, but the chances will be lower and not nearly as widespread with a decrease in the severe risk as well. Skies will continue to clear out as the afternoon progresses and temperatures will begin to climb as winds turn out of the south.

Mother’s Day Weekend, Hot Hot Hot as most of the Concho Valley will see triple digit heat for the first time in 2022, highs will top out in the 100s for both Saturday and Sunday.

