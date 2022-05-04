ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, TN

Escaped Alabama murder suspect has extensive criminal history in Middle Tennessee

By Andy Cordan
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255lFV_0fS8SCQJ00

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A Giles County detective who has interviewed an escaped Alabama murder suspect said the fugitive has no regard for human life.

On April 29, suspected murderer Casey White escaped from a Lauderdale County, Alabama jail with the help of a female corrections officer. Warrants have also now been issued for that former officer, Vicky White, 56.

But long before Casey White became the target of the U.S. Marshals and the focus of a national manhunt, he was known around Middle Tennessee as a troublemaker.

U.S. Marshal shares official flyer after accidental release on social media

Long-time detective Shane Hunter who has interviewed him said he is a predator and has no regard for life.

“He is a con artist, very well versed at manipulating women,” Hunter told News 2.

Hunter’s most recent run-in with White was in December 2015.

After a crime spree in Alabama, White stole an SUV and drove to a rest stop off I-65 in Giles County, Tennessee.

It’s there that White tried to carjack a semi-truck, but the driver made an erratic move and Det. Hunter said, White opened fire. Thankfully, nobody was hit.

Sheriff to officer who vanished with inmate: ‘Get back here’

“His thought process, people wouldn’t suspect that he was riding in an 18-wheeler,” Det. Hunter said.

Hunter interviewed White after this crime spree in a never-before-heard jailhouse confession.

“I saw the big truck, jumped up, knocked on the trucker’s door. I was going to get him to just drive me,” White told police.

When White was unsuccessful in stealing the truck, he saw a woman in a running car.

Detectives said White tried to carjack a Kentucky woman in her Toyota, firing indiscriminately into her car. Investigative photos show bullet holes in the metal and the glass shattered. The inside of the car was covered with blood. Detectives say boxes piled in the back seat may have saved the woman from being shot in the head. She was shot in the arm and survived.

Again, in the jailhouse confession in Alabama, White casually talked about the gun going off.

Alabama inmate and corrections director missing, facing charges in escape

“I tried to get in, and she locked the door. And I tried to smash it, and the gun started going off,” White told police.

The wild December 2, 2015 crime spree in Giles County ended when White reportedly pulled a gun on a Williamson County man and carjacked his vehicle.

Alabama lawmen chased White, eventually capturing him, but not before a blistering gun battle that broke glass and puts holes in metal.

“He has no remorse for life whatsoever,” Hunter said. “Anyone he encounters, he is a danger to society. I think if he is trapped, pinned, he will use whatever means he can to escape.”

When asked if he showed any remorse about shooting people, Hunter said, “No. Absolutely not. His main focus was to get away from law enforcement.”

Hunter does not think the manhunt will end well for Casey White and possibly the female former corrections that authorities now believe helped him escape and could be on the run with him.

‘In my opinion, unfortunately, when he is through, with the people who come into his life, he will dispose of them. And move on to the next victim. He is just a predator,” Hunter said.

The Tennessee cases have yet to be tried.

The U.S. Marshal Service is currently offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Casey White.

According to the latest release, White and former corrections officer Vicky Sue Davis White, not related, were last seen April 29 in Rogersville, Alabama in a gold or copper 2007 Ford Edge.

If you have info, call the authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Giles County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, AL
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, TN
State
Alabama State
County
Giles County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Middle Tennessee#Shooting#Crime Spree#Violent Crime#Wkrn#The U S Marshals#U S Marshal
MyArkLaMiss

Fugitive shot, killed after standoff in Alabama

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week. The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
WAAY-TV

Casey White, Vicky White's getaway car found in Tennessee

Vicky White and Casey White’s getaway car has been found abandoned in the Bethesda area of Williamson County, Tennessee. The orange/copper Ford Edge was found about 2:20 p.m. April 29 and towed, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This was about an hour before Lauderdale County officials realized the assistant director of corrections and the murder suspect were missing.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WREG

Lorenzen Wright’s goddaughter killed, boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greteva Frierson, who was gunned down Friday morning during an apparent act of domestic violence, was the goddaughter of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright. Read the original story here. It is a bad dream Deborah Marion just can not seem to wake from. “It’s like 12 years ago all over again,” Marion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy