The Montgomery City council voted this week to revoke the historic Martin’s Restaurant of its business license due to failure to pay city sales taxes. The Montgomery Advertiser reports city workers told the council that they had contacted the restaurant, but had not received a response. Council members were surprised to see the restaurant’s name on the agenda. Council President Charles Jinright asked if anyone from the restaurant was present to issue a response, but no one in the audience answered, according to The Montgomery Advertiser.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO