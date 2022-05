BOSTON -- It was clear before Opening Day, it was clear throughout April and it’s clearer than ever now: the Red Sox have a bullpen problem. The Red Sox had the Angels down to their last out before Los Angeles tied the game and then exploded for a six-run 10th inning to beat Boston, 10-5, at Fenway Park. Hansel Robles and Jake Diekman failed to finish the job in the ninth before Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura imploded in the 10th, when Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh each hit home runs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO