ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: Pro-choice rally at Houdini Plaza

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve had four fire incidents, in the last ten days, directly related, cause being improper discarding of smoking materials and...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Choice#Roe V Wade#Protest#Sheriff
WBAY Green Bay

Lily Peters murder suspect in court

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says more surrendered pets aren't as socialized as they should be, making it harder to re-home them. Why throw old face masks in landfills when you can throw them into (not on to) sidewalks? Brad explains how they make concrete stronger!. FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Prison...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many have seen the picture of “Baby Girl”, a dog left tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay last weekend. After her story went viral, the owner reached out to Action 2 News to share why that decision was made. The owner...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Face masks, fireballs and vitamin C

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Don’t throw disposable face masks in landfills when you can throw them into (not on to) sidewalks! Some brilliant engineers figured out face masks can be added to cement. Brad Spakowitz explains why it makes the concrete stronger!. Also, a fireball was spotted over...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Enforcing a potential abortion ban in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Abortion remains legal today, but if the Supreme Court does deliver a final opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion would take effect. The only exception would be in cases when the mother’s life is in danger. Wisconsin Right...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WOMEN CHANGING WISCONSIN: Grow It Forward feeds a community

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman’s non-profit organization is on mission to Grow it Forward. On the first Wednesday of each month, we bring you Women Changing Wisconsin reports. In 2014, Amber Daugs founded Grow It Forward with a goal to provide food and farming education stemming from her own experience with food insecurity.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: How to calibrate your rod and reel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of anglers will be on inland lakes and streams this weekend for Wisconsin’s Fishing opener. Seasoned anglers say if your reel has a line counter, it needs to be calibrated to achieve an accurate reading. “So as the spool gets smaller, the counter...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy