New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit id Coming to Fort Lee

Rutgers University and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka have turned their attention to an issue that has become more dramatic in the Brick City than anywhere else in the nation. Large corporations are buying thousands of one- to four-family homes and forcing out the middle class. “They’re taking this money, they’re...
A popular Mexican restaurant is continuing to expand further into North Jersey with the opening of its fifth location. La Fortaleza — well-known for its fresh ingredients, signature cocktails, and self-described “authentic Mexican gastronomy,” is opening its doors on Route 46 in Lodi at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the restaurant announced on social media.
Federal officials say it is unlikely there will be another Real ID extension, and warned New Jersey residents to get the enhanced drivers license now or risk not being able to board a flight. The current deadline for Real ID is May 3, 2023. “Travelers are not required to get...
Well here we are folks, the New Jersey bag ban has started and you will no longer be getting one of those evil single-use plastic bags when you leave your local grocery or convenience store. But rest assured that somewhere a bird or turtle is getting to live another day...
Construction has begun on a large state-of-the-art warehouse in Middlesex County. The 30,000-square-foot building will be located at Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, according to its developer, Levin Management Construction. (LMC) The Class A warehouse facility, at 101 Circle Drive North, is slated to open this summer. LMC serves as...
A busy stretch of Union County roadway will soon be shut down for outdoor summer dining, officials said. Maple Street in Summit will be closed in both directions from Springfield Avenue to the nearest alleyways starting Thursday, May 5, Summit Communications Chief Amy Cairns said. The decision comes following a...
For generations of New Jersey residents, it was a right of passage: A trip to the MVC to take your "written" test. It was the first step toward being able to borrow the car and head down the shore. The test has now moved entirely online, and will be administered...
Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
ORANGE — A fire at an apartment building displaced around 160 residents early Tuesday morning. The fire left large gaping holes in the roof of the three-story building on Park Avenue, leaving much of the building uninhabitable. No residents or firefighters were injured. Red Cross New Jersey worked with...
A 93-year-old driver escaped serious injury when her SUV careened into the parking lot of a Wyckoff supermarket, crossing over the hood of one parked vehicle while damaging three others, authorities said. The borough driver initially backed her 2006 Ford Explorer into a 2021 Mercedes Benz in the parking lot...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
A crash and car fire on westbound Route 3 backed traffic up to the Lincoln Tunnel on Friday morning. Police responded around 4 a.m. to a crash just past the ramp for Route 120 that involved a car and a flatbed truck, according to East Rutherford police. Deputy Chief Phillip...
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey has a new plan to help his state’s drivers avoid costly New York City tolls and bridge fees, as well as save them the hours spent commuting. Simply, don’t do it. “Today is the day we take our stand,” Gottheimer said,...
Mask mandates are being extended and reimplemented in a growing number of New Jersey school districts as the number of new COVID cases rise. Montclair High School students are being told to mask-up again starting today, and for the next 10 days, due to a spike in COVID cases in the school.
Kohl's is among one of the new tenants coming to Paramus' Bergen Town Center, currently undergoing renovations. The department store will be relocating from its current location across the street, and occupying a prime position facing Route 4, Urban Edge Properties announced. Hackensack Meridian Health, the largest health provider in...
Rates of violent crime and property crime are on the decline overall in New Jersey, but some spots are incredibly safer than others. Safewise, an online resource for safety information and tools, is out with its 2022 rankings of the safest municipalities in the Garden State. There is a new No. 1.
There are more places that are encouraging people to get out of their homes and travel. Where would you like to fly? How about flying from a sort of close to home airport, Westchester County Airport in White Plains, NY?. There are a few airlines that fly out of there,...
TOTOWA — The federal government has indicted a seafood distributor and eight of its employees and associates on charges of smuggling valuable eels. The company, American Eel Depot of Totowa, New Jersey, is the biggest importer and wholesale distributor of eel meat in the country. The Justice Department said on April 29 that the defendants in the case conspired to unlawfully smuggle large numbers of baby European eels out of Europe to a factory in China.
Comments / 0