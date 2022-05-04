Overturning Roe v. Wade could put other rights in jeopardy, legal experts say

MADISON, Wis. — Legal experts say the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade would strip away a legal framework that has led to other unenumerated rights in the years since.

University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said the draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, would narrow the definition of what could be considered a right. Politico first reported the existence of the draft opinion Monday night.

There has to be a “deeply rooted historical tradition,” of that proposed right existing, he said, otherwise it does not pass the test Alito sets out.

“Cases like Griswold v. Connecticut with contraception, cases like Lawrence v. Texas and the right to homosexual intimacy, cases like Obergefell v. Hayes and same-sex marriage, all of those would fail,” Schweber said.

He said this would make it harder for the courts to find new unenumerated rights — those not specifically mentioned in the Constitution — and could lead to cases chipping away at existing rights like gay marriage.

Schweber said the goal of Alito’s opinion is not to outright ban practices like abortion or gay marriage but rather to shift it from the purview of the court to political bodies like Congress or the states.

“If the court does go through with this and undo Roe v. Wade,” said Ryan Owens, a political science professor at UW-Madison, “these decisions are going to go back to state legislatures.

“These issues will become hotly contested, both in the congressional elections but also in state legislative, gubernatorial and judicial elections,” he added.

What does the leak itself mean?

Schweber was not surprised the leak happened, pointing to a similar instance where opinions were leaked while the court was deciding the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

He expects the leak came from one of the conservative justices — that it was not an attempt by a liberal justice to sway public opinion.

“The opinion — whatever it was going to be — it was going to come out anyway in a month, well before the midterms,” Schweber said, “so there’s nothing to be gained by leaking now in that sense.”

On the other hand, he said the leak bolsters Alito’s position.

“I think what this leak does, it makes it very, very difficult for the conservative judges who want to change anything,” Schweber said. “[Any justice asking for change] will be accused of bowing to political pressure and Alito has a paragraph in his opinion specifically saying we must not yield political pressure.”

Owens said he was troubled by the leak.

“We’ve heard about the breakdowns and democratic norms and institutions over the last you know, six or so years this is a pretty tremendously bad example of that,” he said.

“I think whoever leaked this should be disbarred and should not be able to set foot in the Supreme Court again,” he added. “The degree of egregiousness that this showed was just absolutely mind-boggling.”

