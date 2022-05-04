La Crosse County Democrats plan abortion rally after Supreme Court leak
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Democratic Party will host a “Rally to Demand Abortion Rights in the U.S.” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the La Crosse County Courthouse.
Elected officials, candidates and other speakers will attend, said County Democratic Chair William Garcia.
The rally is in reaction to a leaked draft of U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicating that the court would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
