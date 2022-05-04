La Crosse County Democrats plan abortion rally after Supreme Court leak

People gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday in reaction to a leaked draft opinion suggesting that the high court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (Associated Press photo)

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Democratic Party will host a “Rally to Demand Abortion Rights in the U.S.” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the La Crosse County Courthouse.

Elected officials, candidates and other speakers will attend, said County Democratic Chair William Garcia.

The rally is in reaction to a leaked draft of U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicating that the court would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

