Huntington, WV

Warrants net Michigan man

By Ron Gregory
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The arrest of a Michigan man on various outstanding warrants Tuesday, May 3, led to the seizure of more than 100 grams of heroin and the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Charleston Avenue, Huntington Police have announced.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force arrested Damon Bailes, 30, near

19th Street and Rural Avenue on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury.

When Bailes was arrested, he was found to be in possession of 102 grams of suspected heroin

and a firearm.

The arrest led to a search warrant being executed in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

The investigation will continue, and additional charges are possible, a spokesman said.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the arrest of a man from Michigan, the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task force seized more than 100 grams of heroin. The Huntington Police Department reported the arrest of Damon Bailes, 30, near 19th Street and Rural Avenue on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury.
