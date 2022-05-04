Warrants net Michigan man

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The arrest of a Michigan man on various outstanding warrants Tuesday, May 3, led to the seizure of more than 100 grams of heroin and the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Charleston Avenue, Huntington Police have announced.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force arrested Damon Bailes, 30, near

19th Street and Rural Avenue on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury.

When Bailes was arrested, he was found to be in possession of 102 grams of suspected heroin

and a firearm.

The arrest led to a search warrant being executed in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

The investigation will continue, and additional charges are possible, a spokesman said.