URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM. PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations. of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000. feet, with 3 to 7 inches above...

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO