A Stamford woman was asked how she felt about threats to Roe v Wade. So she created a rally to answer.
By Verónica Del Valle
GreenwichTime
4 days ago
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Maureen Pollack knows she wouldn’t be alive without access to safe abortions. Before she was born, her mother had an ectopic pregnancy, where the egg becomes fertilized outside the uterus. They can be fatal. And for Pollack’s mother, the circumstances...
New Haven, Bridgeport and Hartford ranked among the top 11 most challenging places to live in the country with seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of American's Allergy Capitals 2022 list. The report examines factors like spring pollen and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use and the...
STAMFORD — A New York resident was killed early Thursday after he was struck by a train at the Stamford train station, a Metropolitan Transit Authority spokesperson confirmed. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Noel Smith of New Rochelle, N.Y., MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said. Authorities said the incident...
Bravo Greenwich Board of Estimate and Taxation! Thank you for finally moving forward with the most cogent and comprehensive school building program in nearly two decades. In 2017, a consortium of architects, engineers and financial planners were hired to assess all Greenwich Public Schools’ buildings and grounds. Their top findings were clear and concise. First, they said, “overall the buildings are well maintained but ... many systems have already or will reach end-of-life”. Second, they recommended, “the demolition and substantial replacement of Central Middle School”. Finally, they said, “two issues surface in a number of schools — air quality and access for the disabled (ADA).” Considering these findings combined with long-range enrollment projections, the BOE voted to prioritize major upgrade projects at three elementary schools and Central Middle School.
As commissioner and deputy commissioner of the Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works, our goal is to provide accurate information on all public works related projects, programs and initiatives to the Greenwich community. Here are some facts about the proposed Greenwich Avenue intersection improvement project. What is the project?
GREENWICH — Bill Owens, executive producer of CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” will send the Greenwich High School’s Class of 2022 into their post-graduation lives as their commencement speaker this year. “Being the proud father of two Greenwich High School graduates, it’s an honor to be...
Comments / 0