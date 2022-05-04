ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks shot to death at Southern California park

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating after several ducks were shot to death at a Southern California park. Four ducks were found dead two weeks...

Uncle held in deadly arson attack on California family

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central California authorities arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly intentionally starting a house fire that killed his 18-month-old niece and 5-month-old nephew and severely burned their mother. The fire was reported early Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley city of Fresno. The 32-year-old mother, whose...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Corrections officials said Saturday they are investigating the killing of an inmate attacked by four felons at a high-security facility in Folsom, marking the third slaying this week in a California state prison. Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison after the...
5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California's Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said.
Highway 24-Interstate 680 interchange in Walnut Creek reopens

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) UPDATE May 4, 7:42 p.m. The freeway near the Highway 24-Interstate 680 interchange in Walnut Creek has reopened after the area had been shut down due to police activity, the Walnut Creek police said. According to KTVU, a person who has on a freeway ledge has been...
Woman gets 25-to-life for dropping infant to his death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who dropped her 7-month-old son to his death from a Southern California hospital parking structure was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison. Sonia Hermosillo, 42, of La Habra, told a judge that she was sorry for killing Noe Medina...
