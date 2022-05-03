Photos: Dark clouds over Northeast Ohio amid severe weather warnings

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tornado warnings popped up in parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening.

While there were no reported touchdowns, residents saw ominous clouds in Wellington, LaGrange and Grafton.

Grafton, Ohio on May 3. (Photo: Jim Pijor/FOX 8 News)

Cowley Road in Grafton (Photo: Melissa Theodus)



Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)

Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)

Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)

Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)

Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)

Between Wellington and LaGrange, Ohio (Photo: Justin Lindsey)

Grafton, Ohio (Photo: Jennifer Marquardt)

Columbia Station, Ohio (Photo: Christopher Synovetz)

Brunswick, Ohio (Photo: Jessica Cooke)

Wellington, Ohio (Photo: Tracey Kroll)

Litchfield Township, Ohio (Photo: Zach Schultz)

Wednesday, mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant, especially for the afternoon. Thursday is dry and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

