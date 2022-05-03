ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, OH

Photos: Dark clouds over Northeast Ohio amid severe weather warnings

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tornado warnings popped up in parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening.

While there were no reported touchdowns, residents saw ominous clouds in Wellington, LaGrange and Grafton.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dADqm_0fS8Jrqr00
    Grafton, Ohio on May 3. (Photo: Jim Pijor/FOX 8 News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fo32X_0fS8Jrqr00
    Cowley Road in Grafton (Photo: Melissa Theodus)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLHSB_0fS8Jrqr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uq0Du_0fS8Jrqr00
    Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22alDA_0fS8Jrqr00
    Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DF6m_0fS8Jrqr00
    Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrexI_0fS8Jrqr00
    Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RycJ9_0fS8Jrqr00
    Drone photo from Greenwich, Ohio (Photo: Jake Schalmo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3Aii_0fS8Jrqr00
    Between Wellington and LaGrange, Ohio (Photo: Justin Lindsey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUJ91_0fS8Jrqr00
    Grafton, Ohio (Photo: Jennifer Marquardt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMCAB_0fS8Jrqr00
    Columbia Station, Ohio (Photo: Christopher Synovetz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyKoX_0fS8Jrqr00
    Brunswick, Ohio (Photo: Jessica Cooke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsFls_0fS8Jrqr00
    Wellington, Ohio (Photo: Tracey Kroll)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wye5S_0fS8Jrqr00
    Litchfield Township, Ohio (Photo: Zach Schultz)
Wednesday, mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant, especially for the afternoon. Thursday is dry and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

Rebecca Scott
4d ago

yes. very dark clouds in fact I have never seen clouds that black. I have lived through the USA. In fact I have lived through four hurricanes and a tornado in Kanas. however, today was as actually quit scary. my 3 parrots willing got in their tornado bag with very little resistance! there was so much peace after the storm hit and the 3 are sound asleep now!!!! amen!!!

CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
