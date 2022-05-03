Photos: Dark clouds over Northeast Ohio amid severe weather warnings
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tornado warnings popped up in parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening.
While there were no reported touchdowns, residents saw ominous clouds in Wellington, LaGrange and Grafton.Check weather alerts here
Wednesday, mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant, especially for the afternoon. Thursday is dry and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.
