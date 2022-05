The biannual Beaux Arts Fair will take place this weekend, May 7-8, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The spring fair, a Mother's Day tradition in the Quad Cities, will feature jewelry, handcrafted baskets, woodworking, pottery, clothing, photography and more from local and not-so-local artists. There will also be live music, and the fairgrounds will be selling food and beverages.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO