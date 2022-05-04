ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

$2.5k monthly relief money available for Oahu renters

By Kaile Hunt
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you behind on rent and other bills due to the rise of inflation? Or are you struggling to find a good paying job since the pandemic started?

The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental Utility Relief Program is still available for many Oahu residents, and income limits have increased to match federal guidelines. Money from this program can go towards rent and utilities.

For example, if approved the money given could go towards electricity, water and sewer, gas and in some cases internet bills.

A household can qualify for the program if they can show financial harm during the pandemic and at least one member is at risk of losing their housing.

The household could also qualify if they are at 80% annual median income or lower. Example, a household of four that makes 96,950 a year or less will qualify.

People who live with roommates can also qualify if on a shared lease with non-family members. That person may be able to apply for their portion of the lease. Click here for more details.

Even if you are not behind on rent or your utilities you can still submit an application. According to the program the money given can go towards upcoming rent, bills, or both.

When applying you’ll need to provide a government issued ID, income verification documents for all household members and proof of hardship. This may include pay stubs unemployment approval letter, layoff letter, past due rent, and other documents.

For qualified households, the program could pay up to $2,500 a month for rent and utilities and a total of 18 months of support is available.

In February of 2022, the Rental and Utility Relief Program received new funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

So far, 11,719 Honolulu Households have been approved for assistance through the program. The program has also given out $154,677,737 in relief money.

If approved, payments are made directly to the landlord or utility. To apply for the program, click here.

