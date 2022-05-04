ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mayor Adams picks Buildings Commissioner, names Hiram Monserrate ally as sheriff

By Nolan Hicks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday named an ex-City Councilman as his Buildings Commissioner and an ally of disgraced state lawmaker Hiram Monserrate to be the Big Apple’s next sheriff.

The two appointments came as Hizzoner traveled to California for a technology-related conference.

The new buildings chief, Eric Ulrich, was first elected to represent Queens at City Hall in a February 2009 special election and departed last year under the term limits law.

Adams initially hired him in January as a senior adviser, where he helped vet candidates for other key positions in the administration.

The mayor also appointed ex-cop and frequent Queens political aspirant Anthony Miranda to head the Sheriff’s Office, which is tasked with handling tax liens and other matters under the Department of Finance.

Adams initially hired Eric Ulrich in January as a senior adviser.
Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

Miranda is a close ally of Monserrate , who was expelled from the state Senate after being charged with slashing the face of his then-girlfriend and being captured on security tape dragging her through the foyer of his apartment building.

Monserrate was convicted of misdemeanor assault but acquitted of felony charges related to the beating.

The pair co-founded the Latino Officers Association, which successfully sued the NYPD in 1999 over the department’s treatment of minority cops on the force under then-Mayor Rudy Guiliani.

Hizzoner and Monserrate were also closely linked for years.

Then-Councilman Monserrate sat in the courtroom in 2006 to support then-Capt. Adams after he ran afoul of the NYPD’s brass for telling a television station that Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s response to a terror threat was politically motivated.

When the pair served in the state Senate, Adams was among the few lawmakers to oppose booting Monserrate from the body after he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

Hiram Monserrate was expelled from the state Senate after being charged with slashing the face of a former girlfriend.
Matthew McDermott for NY Post

In February 2021, Adams finally distanced himself from Monserrate and endorsed his opponent as the disgraced politician again attempted to reboot his career by running for the City Council.

However, sources. at the time told The Post the pair remained “chummy” in private.

