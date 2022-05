UFC veteran Donald Cerrone has revealed he didn’t want to be in the Octagon with Conor McGregor when they fought at UFC 246. This Saturday night at UFC 274, Donald Cerrone will make the walk to the cage for what could be the final time as he prepares to meet Joe Lauzon in Phoenix. The bout will pit two legends of the sport against one another and if this is to be the final ride of ‘Cowboy’, he’ll want to try and go out on top.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO