San Diego, CA

San Diego writer Fredrika Syren gives tips for a zero-waste lifestyle

By Emilyn Mohebbi
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week most people fill plastic garbage bags with waste that is hauled to the landfill, throwing away everything from non-recyclable plastics, to food waste and plenty of other garbage. According to the city of San Diego, residents here throw away 1.58 million tons of trash each year. But not...

KPBS

5 works of art to see in San Diego in May

'Earth Book/The Sphere of Things to Come' by Fernando Casasempere. San Diego Museum of Art just opened an exhibition of works by contemporary Chilean artist Fernando Casasempere, with multiple gallery rooms dedicated to four distinct series of his work: "Reminisces," sculptures made from smaller clay blocks; "Diaspora," a series of salt-crust-like wall works plus a zoomed-in, sculptural echo on the floor; "Reframing Our Relationship to the Earth," (which is literally a giant pile of soil in the fine art museum), adorned with curiously bone-like ceramic pieces intended as metaphoric seed planters; and "Earth Books," a set of chunky clay tablets bound together like books, placed open in various "pages," and situated around the massive sphere made of what look like tiny bones. Those small pieces were in fact formed by pressing clay into nooks and crannies in the body.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
KPBS

New San Diego ocean water testing much faster

San Diego County is using new, high-tech tests that will allow officials to test ocean water and find out if that water is safe for swimming, in just one day. County supervisor Nora Vargas said the county is the first local government to get U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval to use the new, sophisticated tests.
KPBS

UC San Diego's Park & Market opens in East Village

Among San Diego’s ever-increasing number of glittering, glassy high-rises there's something new and unique at the corner of Park and Market downtown, four stories of infinite possibility. The Voices Of Our City Choir sang of a "bright, sunshiny day" at the opening of Park & Market, and that made...
KPBS

How is the high cost of housing affecting you?

A Zumper national report published in April found that San Diego area rent prices are among the most expensive in the country, with the local median rental price rising above that of Los Angeles and San Jose. The report indicates that two-bedroom units had a $3,050 median price, up more...
KPBS

SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Genesee River Valley, NY

Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Noon on KPBS TV / On demand. On this episode, we visit the Abbey of the Genesee, where Samantha talks with Father Isaac about the history of the Abbey, and the popular Monks’ Bread that the church’s Trappist monks have been producing since the 1950s to help support the Abbey.
KPBS

San Diego researchers have new way to gauge ocean life

San Diego scientists are pioneering a new way to measure the strength of the smallest creatures and plants in the ocean. Tools developed for genetic research are giving oceanographers a better glance at the diversity of the microscopic parts that make up the ocean’s basic food web. Scripps Institution...
KPBS

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Colonial Williamsburg - Hour 1

Premieres Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 25th broadcast season in 2021 and is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.
