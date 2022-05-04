San Diego writer Fredrika Syren gives tips for a zero-waste lifestyle

'Earth Book/The Sphere of Things to Come' by Fernando Casasempere. San Diego Museum of Art just opened an exhibition of works by contemporary Chilean artist Fernando Casasempere, with multiple gallery rooms dedicated to four distinct series of his work: "Reminisces," sculptures made from smaller clay blocks; "Diaspora," a series of salt-crust-like wall works plus a zoomed-in, sculptural echo on the floor; "Reframing Our Relationship to the Earth," (which is literally a giant pile of soil in the fine art museum), adorned with curiously bone-like ceramic pieces intended as metaphoric seed planters; and "Earth Books," a set of chunky clay tablets bound together like books, placed open in various "pages," and situated around the massive sphere made of what look like tiny bones. Those small pieces were in fact formed by pressing clay into nooks and crannies in the body.
