Fresno County, CA

Partnership between Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Fresno Housing Authority to create more jobs

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Local leaders are opening doors of opportunity for thousands of residents within Fresno county.

With just a stroke of a pen, local leaders are hoping to transform the lives of people living in Fresno County.

On Tuesday, Fresno Chaffee Zoo's CEO Jon Forrest Dohlin, alongside Fresno Housing Authority CEO Tyrone Williams, celebrated their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Its purpose is to help create more jobs for people in need of a little extra help and also to increase exposure and improve access and equity at the zoo.

"This memorandum of understanding actually expands the impact for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in all the areas that are important to us," Dohlin said.

With new areas under construction, like the Kingdoms of Asia, Dohlin hopes the partnership will grow the zoo's outreach program and build relationships between the zoo's staff and the community.

This partnership will also include internships.

"We are not just talking about internships. We are talking about paid internships where they get to experience all of the workings of the zoo that can lead to many different careers," Williams said.

Fresno Housing serves nearly 50,000 residents throughout the county.

The organization provides families struggling financially with affordable housing and now, family-focused career development resources.

Williams said, "We are going to be having an opportunity to not only expose them to the joy, wonders of nature and all that it has to offer on many different continents that are displayed here at the zoo. But we're also going to be talking about internship opportunities."

For more information about the internship opportunities, stick with Action News for more details.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#New Areas#Fresno Housing Authority#Fresno Chaffee Zoo
