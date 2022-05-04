High schoolers warned against playing ‘Assassins’ game

Stock photo of police lights. Police are warning high school seniors against playing the "Assassin" game. (Vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

EXETER, N.H. — A game popular among high school seniors has police departments worried.

Police in Exeter, N.H. urged students to stop playing the “Assassins” game on Tuesday, highlighting what they called a potential threat to the safety of students and others in the community.

“A major concern is that participants of the game will present as suspicious or armed persons, or as causing suspicious activity to third persons that may prompt a civilian self-defense reaction and/or a police response,” Exeter Police said.

Typically played by high school seniors toward the end of the school year, the game involves teams of students tracking down and shooting one another with water guns. Players will sometimes wear black or camouflage clothing and find hiding spots near bushes or behind businesses as they “hunt” their targets, police said.

A student playing the game sparked confusion in Braintree, Mass. last week, when police were searching for a suspect on the run from a traffic stop in nearby Brockton.

Braintree Police said a report of a person hiding behind a shed was met with a heavy police response.

“It was found that the person hiding behind the shed was playing senior assassin,” police said.

Police have said the water guns may resemble real weapons. They urge families to discuss the potential consequences of the game with their children.

“Our collective fear is that something tragic may result,” Braintree Police said.

