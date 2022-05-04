ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

High schoolers warned against playing ‘Assassins’ game

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oE9Gj_0fS8F2vt00
Stock photo of police lights. Police are warning high school seniors against playing the "Assassin" game. (Vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

EXETER, N.H. — A game popular among high school seniors has police departments worried.

Police in Exeter, N.H. urged students to stop playing the “Assassins” game on Tuesday, highlighting what they called a potential threat to the safety of students and others in the community.

“A major concern is that participants of the game will present as suspicious or armed persons, or as causing suspicious activity to third persons that may prompt a civilian self-defense reaction and/or a police response,” Exeter Police said.

Typically played by high school seniors toward the end of the school year, the game involves teams of students tracking down and shooting one another with water guns. Players will sometimes wear black or camouflage clothing and find hiding spots near bushes or behind businesses as they “hunt” their targets, police said.

A student playing the game sparked confusion in Braintree, Mass. last week, when police were searching for a suspect on the run from a traffic stop in nearby Brockton.

Braintree Police said a report of a person hiding behind a shed was met with a heavy police response.

“It was found that the person hiding behind the shed was playing senior assassin,” police said.

Police have said the water guns may resemble real weapons. They urge families to discuss the potential consequences of the game with their children.

“Our collective fear is that something tragic may result,” Braintree Police said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Brian420
3d ago

so now kids cant even have squirt gun fights? we as a society are headed in the wrong direction

Reply
8
Roger J. Richards
3d ago

In other words: "Jumpy cops might shoot kids playing with squirt guns, and we want a plausible excuse for it."

Reply
6
Cameron McIntosh
3d ago

How stupid are these kids, teacher and parents today? There need to be a police representative from every state or city sent to every school and have a school assembly and talk about it. Teachers should talk about it and flyers/letters should be sent home and sent back with parents signature. Also parents signatures should be on file to prevent fraud.

Reply(3)
3
Related
MassLive.com

Dad of Harmony Montgomery’s brother questions why Adam Montgomery was more of a ‘blood relative’ than her brother

Before Harmony Montgomery went missing, the 7-year-old was sent to live with her biological father. But Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller, the adoptive father of Montgomery’s brother, is questioning why Harmony’s father was “‘more of a blood relative’ for Harmony to stay with than her brother, the one thing constant in her life.”
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exeter, NH
Braintree, MA
Education
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
Exeter, NH
Education
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for fatally shooting woman in hip in Rochester

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire. Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial. Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an...
ROCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Highschool#Exeter Police#Braintree Police
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14. Police are now searching for that suspect. The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.
SOMERVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massachusetts family brings home a coyote pup thinking it’s a dog

CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man hit by a car in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car in Lowell Wednesday night. The collision happened on Bridge Street near the VFW Highway, according to Lowell Police. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 8:15 p.m. The man was treated at the scene and...
LOWELL, MA
Seacoast Current

Connecticut Homicide Suspect Found in Seabrook, NH, Hotel Room

A man who was a suspect in a Connecticut homicide was found in a Seabrook motel on Tuesday morning. Matthew Candler, 46, was a suspect in the death of Jeffrey Rawson, who was found dead in a house in Chaplin, Connecticut on Sunday morning. His Ford F-350 pickup was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury late Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.
SEABROOK, NH
CBS Boston

Connecticut Murder Suspect’s Truck Found In Salisbury

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police have found a truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts that they say belongs to a person of interest in a murder in Chaplin, Connecticut. Police say 46-year-old Matthew Candler was believed to be driving a 1989 Ford F-350 with a Minnesota license plate. Police are still looking for Candler. On Sunday, police in Connecticut were called to a home in Chaplin for a reported assault and found a man dead. The truck was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury Monday night. #ctstatepolice Vehicle in Chaplin, CT homicide on 5/1/22 located in Salisbury, MA. The suspect, MATTHEW CANDLER (DOB 12/17/1975), has not been located. Do not approach this individual. Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or 860-779-4900. Visit https://t.co/TzHt8f6q38 for more. pic.twitter.com/DC4RpYkwdo — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 3, 2022 Anyone with information about Candler or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
SALISBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In Court

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy