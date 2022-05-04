Special Weather Statement issued for Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 04:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wetzel FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Monroe and Noble. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 200 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooded streams and creeks in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodsfield, Caldwell, Dudley, Sardis, Clarington, Belle Valley, Lewisville, Dexter City, Cameron, Antioch, Stafford, Graysville, Harriettsville, Rinard Mills and Laings. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
