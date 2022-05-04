ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

By Bree Guy
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Students filed in, grade by grade, sitting down anxiously waiting for an assembly to start.

The Governor tapped eager, outstretched hands and once Lowell Milken, the founder of the Milken Educator Award, took the stage, children strained to raise their hands to come up and answer questions.

Then, as a few students came up to the front of the stage one by one, revealing numbers and adding zeroes, the secret was finally revealed.

Music specialist Ali Jun, teaches music K-5 at Dr. Beverly S. Mathis Elementary School. She takes charge of instrument ensembles, theatrical productions and choirs.

MORE: Celebrate Nevada teachers throughout Teacher Appreciation Week

Her students sang her praises.

Fourth grader Mycah Carter said, "she really does deserve this because she’s been teaching and I know she’s been working really hard and I really appreciate it. I’ve been in her class since kindergarten. Probably one of the most ‘funiest’ things that she’s taught us is the rhythm of notes."

The moment her named was called truly was a surprise.

"I had no idea I was being considered for this," Jun said. "As a teacher, it’s quite often to second guess what we are doing because there are so many students and we have them for such a small amount of time. I’m feeling more like a leader and stepping right into my role. Hopefully this encourages other teachers to really teach from their heart."

The energy in the room today was one of excitement and love, the perfect way to celebrate national teacher appreciation week.

