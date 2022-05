PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot during a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East Fisher Avenue. Police say the victim was getting out of his car when two men approached him and demanded his keys. The 25-year-old victim refused and that’s when police say he was shot in the right foot. He’s in stable condition at Einstein Hospital. Police say the victim returned fire but didn’t hit anyone. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO