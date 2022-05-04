ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

‘You’re making a gigantic difference’: President Biden visits Lockheed Martin facility in Troy

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAliK_0fS8CHGa00

TROY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — During a stop at a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama, President Biden touted the missiles being made at the plant and said the U.S. should be doing more to provide aid for the country of Ukraine.

Speaking directly to the Lockheed Martin employees, Biden thanked them for the role they’re playing in keeping Ukrainians safe.

“You’re making a gigantic difference for these poor sons of guns who are under such enormous, enormous pressure and firepower. Those Javelins I saw, there’s 10 for every tank that there is in Ukraine right now,” said Biden. “You’re changing peoples lives.”

So far, more than 5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles made at the Troy facility have gone to Ukraine to fend off Russian attacks. Biden said the weapons are saving Ukrainian lives.

Student loan forgiveness: 4 things we know about Biden’s possible move

“In fact, they’ve been so important, there’s even a story about Ukrainian parents even naming their newborn child Javelin or Javelina, not a joke,” Biden said.

The President also urged Congress to pass a new funding measure to provide more aid to Ukraine and to ensure the U.S. can replenish its own stock of weapons.

“This fight is not going to be cheap, but caving to aggression would be even more costly. We either back the Ukrainian people as they defend their country or we stand by as Russia continues its atrocities and aggression,” Biden said.

Gov. Kay Ivey did not greet the President, but Congresswoman Terri Sewell did introduce Biden before he spoke.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Troy, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Sewell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kay Ivey
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Wiat#Ukrainians#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy