ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Our region responds to the Roe v. Wade opinion

wshu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York lawmakers are hoping to push through three bills in the State...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#The State Legislature#The Connecticut House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

WVa Supreme Court lets GOP candidate disqualification stand

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday let stand a lower court’s disqualification of a state Senate candidate over a residency requirement. Andrea Garrett Kiessling filed to run in next Tuesday’s Republican primary in a Senate district spanning five counties. On Wednesday, a Kanawha County judge ruled in a voter’s challenge that Kiessling could not seek office because she has not been a state resident for the required five years prior to the election as required by the constitution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy