What happens in Iowa if Roe v. Wade gets overturned?

By Isabella Basco
 4 days ago
In Iowa, pregnant women can get abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. After that, most are banned. Nothing in the state would change immediately if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Still, the Legislature has a Republican majority and Governor.

Sarah Stoesz with Planned Parenthood North Central States says anything could change.

"Similarly in Iowa, there is a constitutional right to abortion for now on the books. We know that politics are very volatile and, as I said, we know that elections matter," said Stoesz.

Gov. Kim Reynolds vowed in a tweet to keep fighting for what she called "the right to life."

In the past, Iowa lawmakers tried to enact a heartbeat law in 2018. Lawmakers and Gov. Reynolds signed it but the state supreme court knocked it down.

A case before the court could open up a way for lawmakers to put restrictions on abortions.

