San Diego, CA

Deputies seek help identifying 4S Ranch vandalism suspects

By Sir Milo Loftin
fox5sandiego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is seeking public help in identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly vandalizing property in 4S Ranch, the Poway Sheriff’s Station announced. The two male...

fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 3

