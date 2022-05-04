Mecklenburg County considers spending more than a million to improve Druid Hills Neighborhood Park

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A neighborhood park is on track to get a big upgrade.

Mecklenburg County commissioners are considering more than a million dollars in improvements to the Druid Hills Neighborhood Park. The park has people and pets, but mostly it’s just an empty field.

“Anytime they add something, the value for the area is great,” said Carl Daniel, a resident of Druid Hills.

This is home for Daniel.

“It’s a great area, it’s somewhere I could see my wife and I living for quite some time,” said Daniel.

He moved from SouthPark to Druid Hills.

“I’m proud to be someone who has grown up here and seen the changes here,” said Daniel.

Druid Hills is ripe for development, the next up and coming community, right near Camp North End. Neighbors have seen major changes over the years, some good and some bad.

“A lot of turnover in who is living in the houses and a lot more houses being bought and renovated,” said Ember Martin, who lives in Druid Hills.

The park is also poised to get a makeover.

Mecklenburg County commissioners are working to add a pavilion, a shelter, and restrooms to the park.

“People from outside the area might not think it’s the best community, just from the looks, but there’s some great people here, so it’s an awesome place to be,” said Daniel.

A garden trellis for the Community Garden at the park is also on the list of upgrades.

“Just seeing the growth of it, it’s always beautiful to see,” said Daniel.

The beauty is attracting many to Druid Hills.

“Love being down here,” said Daniel.

Mecklenburg County took bids from three construction companies on the park upgrades, and they’re in the final stages of making plans for the makeover at the park.

