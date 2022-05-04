ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two in custody, another sought after Baltimore City Police detective carjacked

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aDsg_0fS8A8Ti00

Two people were arrested after a police officer was carjacked Tuesday in South Baltimore.

Another suspect is being sought.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the carjacking happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Hanover Street.

Police detective carjacked in Baltimore

A detective was on duty, and in his unmarked patrol car, when he was carjacked by three armed suspects.

Harrison said the officer then fired a shot, but it is unknown if any of the suspects were struck by the bullet.

The suspects sped off with the patrol car, went over the Hanover Street bridge, crashed and overturned.

Harrison said they jumped out of the car but two suspects were then quickly arrested by police.

"The officers were on top of it and apprehended two individuals really quickly," Harrison said. "We are work to try to ascertain if they were the perpetrators so we can hold them accountable."

Those two suspects have since been charged with armed carjacking, robbery and assault.

One suspect was identified as 23-year-old Trevor Gardner, and the other is a 16-year-old boy.

Police said they found a gun on scene and continue to look for a third suspect.

"What we have is a gun that's on the scene that appeared to have been fired, but misfired, or stove-piped," Harrison said. "We know that because it is visible. We do have a gun on the scene that could be tied to this. We are searching for a third suspect, so we don't know if he is armed."

The involved detective was not injured.

Harrison said the detective was not in uniform and was instead wearing a polo with the Baltimore City Police patch on it.

"I am grateful that the detective is not injured and that no other resident was severely injured through this heinous act of violence," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "When folks are so brazen they would do this to a police officer, we need to have a community check with what's going on in our community, especially with our young people. We have to hold our children accountable through parents, through family to make sure we are doing what we can to aid the police and make sure our community is safer."

Police are asking anyone with information on the carjacking to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

READ MORE: Carjacking of cop leads to crash

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Baltimore Bus Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nichelle Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Baltimore bus driver, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office. On Tuesday, Cameron Silcott pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a handgun to shoot MTA bus driver Marcus Parks 10 times.  Parks died from his injuries.  Court documents show that Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus. While running along East Fayette Street, Parks got off his bus and chased the two of them, according to the documents.  As he reengaged with them, Silcott pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month. Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Body Found After Fire Burns Multiple Vacant Homes In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found Thursday morning at the scene of a house fire that burned multiple homes in West Baltimore, authorities said. The fire, reported shortly before 5 a.m., broke out at a home near West North Avenue and North Warwick Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Union said. The union said the fire quickly spread to nearby homes, all of which are believed to be vacant, triggering a second alarm. About 8:30 a.m., firefighters located someone’s body inside one of the homes involved in the fire, the union said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 🔥2ND ALARM FATAL FIRE U/D🔥2400 blk W North Av 21216#CoppinHeightsAshCoEast@JamesTorrenceJD#BMORESBravest have located a civilian inside one of the homes. They have been pronounced dead. #BCFDFIB is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. 📷@jawsdcfd pic.twitter.com/ZqgjJuwGJZ — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 5, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Baltimore Police#City Police
CBS Baltimore

Robbery Detectives Seek Identity Of Armed Robbers Who Target Baltimore’s Cell Phone Stores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Businesses along Baltimore’s Eastern Avenue and Lombard Street corridors have been repeatedly robbed for almost three weeks, police said on Monday. The businesses were all targets of armed robberies, according to authorities. These robberies began on April 14, police said. A partial list of the robberies obtained by WJZ shows that armed robbers targeted several cell phone stores.  They robbed the T-Mobile store in the 400 block of S. Broadway on April 13 and April 24, according to authorities. They robbed the T-Mobile store in the 3800 block of Lombard Street on April 15, police said. They also robbed the Boost Mobile store in the 3700 block of Eastern Avenue on April 18, according to authorities. An unnamed store was robbed around 7 p.m. on May 2 too, police confirmed to WJZ. Now, detectives have put together a list of suspects and are trying to learn their identities.  If you know these suspects, contact Citywide Robbery Detectives at 410-366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking Suspect Struck Baltimore Detective & Tried To Disguise Himself With Restaurant Apron: Court Documents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Reisterstown man suspected of carjacking a Baltimore detective this week attacked the detective before taking his unmarked vehicle, according to charging documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. Citing surveillance footage, the court documents accuse Trevon Gardner of striking Det. Aaron Cain on Tuesday evening and attacking the detective while he lay on the ground. After wrecking the car about a half-mile away, Gardner allegedly tried to disguise himself by donning a restaurant apron. Gardner, who was taken into custody along with an alleged accomplice following Tuesday’s episode, is charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy