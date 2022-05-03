ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old NY boy dies during Little League game

By Sarah Vasile
 4 days ago

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A young member of a “well-known” Long Island family died April 29, according to social media posts from both his family and Long Beach Public Schools.

The boy, 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna, died suddenly during a Little League baseball game. A Facebook post shared by Lazar’s father, Gregg, to the “True Mets fans” Facebook group, described the incident. According to Gregg LaPenna, his son had just recorded his first hit of the season.

“I’m holding the scorebook as he looks at me with the biggest smile,” Gregg LaPenna wrote in the post, which was detailed by Greater Long Island. “I look down at the book to mark his single. That’s when my, my family’s life [changed]. … Lazar collapsed with excitement and went into a seizure.”

It wasn’t the first time Lazar LaPenna experienced a seizure, his father wrote. He was diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age.

Long Beach Public Schools said counselors would be available to help students cope with the unexpected tragedy.

“This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for students and staff, particularly for [those] who are close to this family” the Facebook post said.

