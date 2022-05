Reduced overall time to market investment in new drugs, access to expensive technologies, and greater flexibility are some advantages offered by biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies. On the back of these factors, several large companies have outsourced their biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing is highly preferred among biopharmaceutical companies with limited in-house production capacity. Pharmaceutical companies mainly focus on core areas of competence, and hence, do not prefer to take financial risks in the event of formulating the final dose of medicines. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during forecast period, estimated to be valued at US$ 17 Bn by 2029.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO