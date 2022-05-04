Penguins’ Rickard Rakell leaves Game 1 after high, hard hit by Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren skates away after checking Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell during the first period of Game 1 of their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell left Monday’s playoff opener against the New York Rangers after absorbing a hit to his head area late of the first period of Game 1 of the first-round series at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins’ second-line right wing, Rakell was subjected to a penalized check from Ryan Lindgren. Rakell lied on the ice for several moments and appeared wobbly in making his way to the locker room after play was blown dead with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the first period.

Ryan Lindgren was given a 2-minute penalty for roughing following this hit on Rickard Rakell.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/bbGUYztsgN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2022

Lindgren originally was assessed a major penalty, but officials called for a video review that led to the infraction being ruled a 2-minute minor for roughing.

Playing the ensuing 4 1/2 periods with 11 forwrads, the Penguins won Tuesday’s game, 4-3, on an Evgeni Malkin goal in the third overtime.

After the game, coach Mike Sullivan’s update on Rakell was scant other than to say he was “being evaluated.”

Rakell had four goals and nine assists in 19 games down the stretch of the regular season following his acquisition from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline.

Penguins wing Jake Guentzel simultaneously was subjected to a hit that had him gingerly getting up from the ice. But Guentzel was well enough to stay in the game.

Penguins defenseman John Marino also absorbed at least two hits during a physical first period in which official NHL stats credited the Rangers with 19 hits and the Penguins 10.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.