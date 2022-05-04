ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins’ Rickard Rakell leaves Game 1 after high, hard hit by Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TO7Dl_0fS88ZwN00
Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren skates away after checking Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell during the first period of Game 1 of their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell left Monday’s playoff opener against the New York Rangers after absorbing a hit to his head area late of the first period of Game 1 of the first-round series at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins’ second-line right wing, Rakell was subjected to a penalized check from Ryan Lindgren. Rakell lied on the ice for several moments and appeared wobbly in making his way to the locker room after play was blown dead with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the first period.

Ryan Lindgren was given a 2-minute penalty for roughing following this hit on Rickard Rakell.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/bbGUYztsgN

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2022

Lindgren originally was assessed a major penalty, but officials called for a video review that led to the infraction being ruled a 2-minute minor for roughing.

Playing the ensuing 4 1/2 periods with 11 forwrads, the Penguins won Tuesday’s game, 4-3, on an Evgeni Malkin goal in the third overtime.

After the game, coach Mike Sullivan’s update on Rakell was scant other than to say he was “being evaluated.”

Rakell had four goals and nine assists in 19 games down the stretch of the regular season following his acquisition from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline.

Penguins wing Jake Guentzel simultaneously was subjected to a hit that had him gingerly getting up from the ice. But Guentzel was well enough to stay in the game.

Penguins defenseman John Marino also absorbed at least two hits during a physical first period in which official NHL stats credited the Rangers with 19 hits and the Penguins 10.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Yankees stars slam beers at Rangers playoff game

The New York Yankees were off on Thursday and at least three players on the team seemed to be enjoying their free time. While the Yankees had a day off, the New York Rangers were in action, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the first-round series in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three Yankees — Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu — were in action and knew how to get the crowd fired up.
BASEBALL
NBC Sports

Cassidy: Hampus Lindholm 'not doing well' after taking huge hit in Game 2

The Boston Bruins lost their second-best defenseman to injury in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was on the receiving end of a massive hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov in the second period. Lindholm laid on the ice for a...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes D Tony DeAngelo’s blunt 8-word reaction to Pyotr Kochetkov vs. Brad Marchand

The Carolina Hurricanes are utterly dominating the Boston Bruins in their first round 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tony DeAngelo and the Canes showered the Bruins with goals in Game 2, taking a 5-2 victory for a 2-0 series lead. That win came after Carolina destroyed the Bruins in the series opener, 5-1. What made Game 2’s win more memorable for the Hurricanes was the presence of rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the game and how he showed he was not going to back down from Marchand’s antics.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Penguins dealt major goaltending blow for Game 2 vs. Rangers after 3OT thriller

The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for Game 2 after the impossibly long triple-OT thriller against the New York Rangers. As if the exhaustion of playing on the road just two days after the 3OT win wasn’t enough, the Penguins have now been handed a major blow at goalie. According to Frank Seravalli, Casey DeSmith is unlikely to play on Thursday after sustaining a groin injury, meaning it’ll be Louis Domingue in the cage for the Pens in Game 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Capitals, Sabres, Islanders, Kraken, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the status of Tom Wilson for the Washington Capitals? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are losing Hampus Lindholm after a huge hit. Finally, there is talk about the offseason plans for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Seattle Kraken. Capitals Lose Tom...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Ryan Lindgren
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Report: Barclay Goodrow out for rest of Rangers series vs Penguins

The New York Rangers held an optional skate on Friday after thrilling 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. They came into the game looking to even the series and down two key players. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren (lower-body) was a game-time decision but was scratched in favor of Justin Braun. And forward Barclay Goodrow (lower-body) was also scratched for Dryden Hunt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Tim Benz: Penguins still have a long way to go before they figure out Igor Shesterkin

OK. Maybe not a minute. But that was the experience in New York City over less than 48 hours for goaltender Louis Domingue and the rest of his Penguins teammates. During a 5-2 New York Rangers win over the Penguins on Thursday night in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series, Domingue went from cult-hero status to simply the second-best goalie on the ice. And the Penguins went from being an upset special to having upset stomachs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

A LETTER TO SABRES FANS FROM KYLE OKPOSO

The last time I wrote to you, I spoke about hard work and playing a fun brand of hockey. I'm glad we were able to follow through on those two things. The year was filled with ups and downs, but what this year had that previous campaigns lacked were games that really stood out.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#The New York Rangers#Sportsnet#The Anaheim Ducks
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins shut out Bears in Game 1

Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves and led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 3-0 shutout victory at home against the rival Hershey Bears in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division first-round series at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Forward Radim Zohorna had a goal and an assist for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Uphill Battle, Game 3: Lines, Preview & Odds vs New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers Round One series is tied 1-1. Teams that win the first game and teams that win multiple overtime games have great odds of winning the series. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins face an uphill battle with their third goalie in net, possibly missing one of their middle-six wingers and top-pair defenseman and a great goalie in the opposing net.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
376
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy