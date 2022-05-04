Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Sunday morning. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The Road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. At 15.0 feet, Many homes on the right, or south bank will be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Saturday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO