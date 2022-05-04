ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lake Mead's body in barrel is victim who was likely shot decades ago, Las Vegas police say

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drought-starved lake near Las Vegas led to the discovery of human remains found Sunday inside a barrel with a victim believed to have been killed decades ago, authorities said. The barrel was found along the shore at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Boaters initially found the container...

