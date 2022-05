One of the most bizarre moments in the early going of the 2022 MLB season happened during Wednesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins. When the first inning ended, Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected by umpire Dan Bellino after being checked for foreign substances. The ejection didn’t even appear to have anything to do with foreign substances. After a lengthy hand check from Bellino, Bumgarner voiced his displeasure and was then tossed. The three-time World Series champion had to be held back by Arizona coaches after the ejection.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO