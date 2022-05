DENVER — The City and County of Denver is exploring charging a fee for trash pickup while adding recycling and composting service for no charge. The city, which services about 180,000 households or approximately two-thirds of Denver residences, said it has heard from its customers who want expanded recycling. By providing recycling and composting at no additional charge, the city believes it can meet its goals of reducing landfill waste, addressing climate change and creating better waste habits.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO